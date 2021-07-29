Eight more Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Eight more localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting July 31, revealed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in a statement on Thursday.

Two villages in Ranau, Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Pugi Gunsapou, will be under a 14-day lockdown due to sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Other localities are Kampung Bayangan and Kampung Purakagis in Keningau, Kampung Marintaman Sipitang, Kampung Gambaron 2 and Kampung Tembidong-Bidong in Telupid and Kampung Airport Lama Tawau.

Meanwhile, two areas that were scheduled to be lifted from lockdown on July 30 have been extended for another two weeks.

Perumahan Sabah Forest Industry in Sipitang and Taman Jaya Diri here will be going for another round of EMCO from July 31 until August 13.

The EMCOs in Kampung Perpaduan Gumpa in Kudat and Tawau Prison were lifted as scheduled.