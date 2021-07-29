EMCO in 19 localities in six states from Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): A total of 19 localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu and Kedah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Saturday till Aug 13.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it includes eight localities in Sabah, Perak (four), Pahang (three), Kelantan (two) and one each in Terengganu and Kedah.

“In Sabah, the localities are Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Pugi Gunsapou in Ranau; Kampung Bayangan and Kampung Purakagis in Keningau; Kampung Marintaman in Sipitang; Kampung Gambaron 2 and Kampung Tembidong-Bidong in Telupid and Kampung Airport Lama in Tawau.

“In Kelantan, the localities are Kampung Lubok Stol, Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas and Kampung Wek Batu 23, Labok in Machang. In Terengganu, the EMCO will be enforced at Kampung Padang Kubu, Mukim Tebak in Kemaman while in Pahang the areas are Apartment Amber Court and Grand Ion Delemon construction site, Genting Highlands in Bentong as well as Felda Sungai Koyan 3, Mukim Ulu Jelai in Lipis,” he said in a statement regarding the EMCO and the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today.

The four affected localities in Perak are located in the Perak Tengah district, namely Kampung Biak Hilir in Mukim Bandar, as well as Kampung Biak Darat, Kampung Biak Baroh and a part of Kampung Pasir Salak in Mukim Pasir Salak.

Hishammuddin said in Kedah, the affected area is Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil in Baling.

He also said that 63 premises, including five factories, business premises (55) and construction sites (three) were ordered to close immediately yesterday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“A total of 316 individuals were also detained yesterday for SOP violations, and out of that total, 296 people were issued with compounds while 20 were remanded,” he said.

“Meanwhile, under Op Benteng, six illegal immigrants were arrested and one land vehicle seized,” he added. – Bernama