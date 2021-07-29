Fatimah: Digitising govt services a necessity post-pandemic

KUCHING: The Covid-19 pandemic has outlined a greater need to digitise government services, commented Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Welfare and wellbeing has to be people or citizen-centric, especially so during the pandemic. This is why we have to design an ecosystem whereby government services come to you,” Fatimah said during her closing remarks during the ‘Digital Dialogue: Going Digital in Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development’ held virtually.

“The wellfare and wellbeing of people engagement and collaboration is crucial. Relationships between non-government entities, businesses, corporate bodies and so on with the ministry has to be established to buid a team and create a “we” culture and togetherness factor.

“We hope to create more e-channels to provide information dissemination and acccessibility to government services.”

The Sarawak government through the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development (KWKPKK) has come up with many initiatives for the people’s welfare, such as the Kenyalang Gold Card, Bantuan Ibu Bersalin, Endowment Fund Sarawak and Geran Tahunan Khas IPAKK.

To ensure effective delivery of said services, the ministry has been working with the Sarawak Multimedia authority (SMA) and Socoe Sdn Bhd (Socoe) to digitalise all its major services to the iSarawakCare app, which is currently under development and is slated to be made public sometime this year.

This two-year project will digitalise all major KWKPKK Services and future initiatives through one single platform.

“I have high hopes for Socoe to help to translate all these into action towards system development for services as well as customer satisfaction, especially for the younger group,” Fatimah added.

Socoe chief executive officer Samuel Wong was thankful for the opportunity to serve the ministry’s needs.

“Socoe’s tag line is humanising technology, and it is reflected in the company’s DNA. People are the cornerstone to digital transformation; as we prioritise for a citizen-centric approach in all our endeavours.

“The entire team at Socoe is honoured to be able to share our expertise and experiences; to assist and facilitate the ministry’s good efforts.”