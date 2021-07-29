Fourth day of special Parliament sitting to focus on socioeconomic issues

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Welfare, socioeconomic, and financial assistance to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are among issues expected to be raised by MPs during the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, which enters its fourth day today.

According to the Order Paper of today’s sitting, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will clarify economic assistance packages launched by the government since the pandemic hit the country.

To date, it has been reported that the government has allocated a fiscal injection of RM83 billion to fund eight economic stimulus packages, including the latest, the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Other packages are the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai), the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa), and Pemerkasa Plus.

Apart from that, other initiatives are the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and Additional Prihatin SME Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin SME Plus); the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin).

The special meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament is set for five days, from July 26-29, and on Aug 2.

All 220 MPs, including those who have yet to be vaccinated, are allowed to attend the special sitting, which is conducted in full compliance with the standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19, including requiring all attendees to pass swab tests and wear face masks. — Bernama