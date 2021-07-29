Housewife loses RM30,050 in Munchkin cat deal

SEREMBAN (July 29): A housewife lost RM30,050 after she was tricked into purchasing a Munchkin cat for RM500 through a social media advertisement.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 56-year-old woman from Senawang was interested in purchasing the cat which was advertised on a Facebook account under the name of ‘Suhair Rahman’ last Monday.

“She contacted the seller and agreed to buy the cat for RM500. The victim also gave her personal details and made an upfront payment of RM150 via an online transaction on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

The woman also made 10 other transactions, which include Customs and airport charges, pet insurance, ownership licence from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and transportation fees.

“The victim was told that she will get a refund after the process was completed. The woman was also threatened to make the additional payments and if she fails to do so, they will not send the cat and the money from her earlier payments would be forfeited,” he said.

The victim lodged a police report yesterday after failing to contact the seller and the other individuals about the cat, he added. – Bernama