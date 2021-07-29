Inland Revenue Board telephone services to resume operations

KUCHING (July 29): The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) of Malaysia’s telephone services at all its branches nationwide will resume operations on Sunday (Aug 1).

In a statement today, LHDN Malaysia said all its telephone services will operate from 9am to 4pm, based on the working days in the respective states.

The board said individuals who needed to access its telephone services can check the numbers through its website at www.hasil.gov.my.

Alternatively, they can make their enquiries by calling the Hasil Care Line on 03-89111000 or 03-89111100 (overseas), or use the HASiL Live Chat service.

They can also fill in a feedback form available here.

The Emergency Order, enforced nationwide early this year to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, is expected to be lifted on Sunday.