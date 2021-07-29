JKJAV: 552,701 Covid-19 vaccine shots delivered into arms across Malaysia yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) today said that a total of 552,701 Covid-19 vaccines were administered nationwide yesterday.

This is a slight decrease from the 553,871 shots delivered on Tuesday.

Of yesterday’s 552,701 jabs, JKJAV revealed in a tweet that 353,771 individuals received their first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 198,930 completed their second dose.

Laporan harian pemberian vaksin mengikut negeri pada 28 Julai 2021. #LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/nVhjZlhK0B — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) July 29, 2021

In a related tweet, JKJAV said that under Operation Surge Capacity, a total of 156,757 were given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 83,117 were given their second dose for full vaccination.

On July 16, the government introduced Operation Surge Capacity to ensure that every adult resident in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will receive their first dose of the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination by August 1.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin bagi Ops Lonjakan Kapasiti di Lembah Klang pada 28 Julai 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/nv48HDwoCn — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) July 29, 2021

JKJAV also said that the total number of jabs administered in Malaysia has reached 18,946,048.

Selangor recorded the highest vaccination rate among all states and federal territories in the country, with 146,001 shots administered.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 89,696 doses administered, and Johor with 42,285 doses. — Malay Mail

Jumlah pemberian kumulatif vaksin setakat 28 Julai 2021. #LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/mWTSPmVClI — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) July 29, 2021