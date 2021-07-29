Outrage in Parliament after Agong says yet to consent to revocation of Emergency Ordinances

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Parliamentarians broke out in arguments today as news spread of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement that he has yet to provide royal assent for the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim read out the statement on the floor and accused Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading the House.

Takiyuddin previously asserted that the government already revoked the EOs on July 21.

Anwar then demanded the minister resign for misleading Parliament, adding that the rest of the Cabinet should follow suit.

“The minister has misled the House and has lied to the Lower House and confused the people,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon then called for the sitting to temporarily stand down for 15 minutes.

Earlier, Istana Negara released a statement from Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in which he said he had not given the royal assent that was constitutionally required to revoke the EOs.

The Agong said Takiyuddin’s announcement in Parliament was consequently premature and inaccurate. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME