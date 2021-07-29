Over 80 per cent of Sibu Division folk have received first Covid-19 vaccine jab, says senator

SIBU (July 29): The number of people who have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Sibu Division has exceeded 80 per cent of eligible recipients, said divisional disaster management committee (SDDMC) member Senator Robert Lau.

He said a total of 210,677 individuals have been given the first dose of the vaccine and those with two doses was 163,645 as of July 28.

“If we take the total number of people eligible for vaccination in Sibu Division at 242,000 (those age 18 and above and all outstation and foreign workers staying in Sibu Division), the percentage of the vaccinated is 87 per cent (1st dose) and 68 per cent (2 doses).

“The percentage will drop to 81 per cent and 63 per cent respectively if the base (total number of people eligible for vaccination) increases to 260,000,” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, Lau revealed that the Health Department Sibu was carrying out mopping up operations to vaccinate the last batch of people who have yet to be vaccinated.

He said it was open to people to turn up without having to make an appointment or registration, adding that registration could be done on the spot.

“One just have to bring their identification card and if the person is a foreign worker, he or she has to bring the passport (even if the work permit or passport has expired),” he said.

Lau said the mobile team will be stationed at SJK Thai Kwang at Jalan Sukun for today and tomorrow, where the vaccination drive will be held from 9am till 1pm.

On July 31 and Aug 1 (Saturday and Sunday), the team will move to Jalan Ding Lik Kong, he said, adding that the mobile vaccination bus will be stationed at the Lorong 11C beside the shop houses.

“Those in the area who haven’t been vaccinated are urged to come out and get vaccinated.

“This is especially the case for the workers, both locals and foreigners, from the industries and factories in the area,” Lau said.