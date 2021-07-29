Parliament under lockdown after two Covid-19 cases detected, MPs told to stay put until screenings are done

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Following the detection of two Covid-19 cases, Parliament will go into immediate lockdown with everyone present including staff, media, and lawmakers barred from leaving the premises until mass swab tests are completed.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon made the announcement soon after Parliament was due to resume its special sitting this afternoon.

“I have received a letter from the Health director-general dated July 29 that reads, ‘It is with regret that the Ministry of Health was informed on July 29 at 12pm of two Covid-19 cases detected in Parliament’.

“The first case is an official who was present for work in Parliament from Monday, July 26 until Wednesday, July 28 with the CT value of 18.7 high viral load and infectivity while the second case were found positive on Thursday, July 29, during a screening in Parliament using the RTK Antigen Saliva Test.

“Risk assessment based on preliminary investigations show both cases were in several locations in Parliament during that time. With that, Covid-19 mass screening will be done on all in attendance and are in Parliament Malaysia, including all members of Parliament, officers and workers.

“No one is allowed to leave Parliament until the results are obtained,” said Mohd Rashid, adding that the mass screening will be conducted at Parliament’s main block. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME