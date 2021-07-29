PAS backs Muhyiddin, calls unity, end to politicking in face of pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Islamist party PAS today declared its full support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet, which includes its party members.

Its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also declared the party’s staunch support of the constitutional monarchy system as practised in Malaysia.

“PAS firmly supports the Constitutional Monarchy system within the framework of the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

“PAS stands firm with the prime minister in supporting all decisions made by the Cabinet,” he said in a statement.

Tuan Ibrahim urged all parties to set aside their political differences to overcome the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Political stability and the rakyat’s unity are essential in facing the threat of a pandemic,” he added.

The party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is the de facto law minister, had been put in the spotlight for his remarks in Parliament earlier this week asserting that the government had revoked the Emergency Ordinances.

The palace issued a statement today clarifying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had yet to assent to the revocation.

Istana Negara also said the King was "deeply saddened" that the minister's remarks were "not accurate" and had confused Parliament.