PMO maintains PM, law minister adhered to Constitution in announcing revocation of Emergency Ordinances

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today maintained that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had observed and followed all the due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances (EOs) on Monday.

In a statement today, it said Muhyiddin had written a letter to the Agong on July 23 advising the ruler to revoke the EOs, and again in an audience on July 27.

“The government views all actions taken adhered to the laws and the Federal Constitution,” it said. – MalayMail

