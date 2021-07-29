Sabah athletes leave for KL to train for Tokyo Paralympics

KOTA KINABALU: Tokyo Paralympics-bound Sabah Para athletes left for Kuala Lumpur to join in the centralised training in preparation for the August 26 to September 6 multi-sport event.

The state Para athletes, swimmer Brenda Anallia Larry, 15, and shuttler Didin Taresoh, 46, were joined by Sarawak swimmer Jamery Gisah, 36, during the sending off by Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Thursday.

For the record, another Sabah Para athlete namely long jumper Jonathan Wong Kar Gee, 30, stayed on in the national capital upon returning from a competition in Uzbekistan on July 18.

The centralised training will take place at the National Sports Centre.

“The Sabah government as well as all Sabahans wish the state Para athletes all the best in their pursuit of glory in the XVI Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan.

“Give it your utmost best in the Games and compete with steer determination and confidence,” Shahelmy said.

In Tokyo, Brenda will compete in the women’s S4 Class 50m breaststroke event, former world Para badminton champion Didin in the SS6 Class men’s singles and Jonathan in the men’s F13 long jump event.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports assistant minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy said the state government through the ministry had given their best to ensure the Sabah trio were able to train in a comfortable situation, even when faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry is all 100 per cent for the three Para athletes.

“To have qualified for the Paralympics is already an achievement but if they return with medals, it will be even a more memorable experience,” said Andi.

Among those present to send off the Para athletes were the ministry’s permanent secretary Mohd Yusrie Abdullah, Federal Youth and Sports Department (Sabah) director Apui Jan, Sabah Sports Council director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor and Sabah Sports And Recreation Association for People with Disabilities president Tan Hwa Koon.