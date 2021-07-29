Sarawak cops issue 11 SOP violation compounds in Kuching out of 14 statewide since yesterday – SDMC

KUCHING (July 29): Sarawak police issued 11 compounds to movement control order standard operating procedure (SOP) flouters here since yesterday out of 14 statewide, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said eight of the offences were for not checking in via MySejahtera of log gook before entering premises, five for not observing physical distancing and one for not obeying the number of employees limit at workplace as per SOP.

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date was 9,574,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued four compounds, two in Bau District Council and one each in Lawas District Council and Bintulu Development Authority.

The offences were not scanning MySejahtera/writing information in customer log book (2), not wearing face mask (1) and operating exceeding the allowed hours (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to date to 1,366.

Meanwhile, Betong district today reverted to orange zone from red after recording only 40 local Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks.

This brought the total number of red zone districts in the state to 17, orange zone districts five, yellow zone districts 14 and green zone districts four, the committee said.

The other orange zone districts were Mukah, Telang Usan, Asajaya and Dalat with a total of 173 cases while the red zones were Simunjan, Tatau, Pakan, Beluru, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Subis, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,854 local infections.

The yellow zone districts were Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, Selangau, Tanjung Manis, Lubok Antu, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Matu, Julau, Kabong, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 95 local infections.

Sebauh, Limbang, Lawas and Daro districts remained as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.