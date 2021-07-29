Selangau cop fractures palm, suffers bite to leg in scuffle with suspected druggie

SIBU (July 29): A 32-year-old drug abuse suspect bit a policeman in the leg and fractured the latter’s palm during a scuffle in an oil palm plantation in Selangau yesterday.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said a police team, including Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) officers, was conducting an operation in the Sepiring area, along Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at about 9.30am when the incident occurred.

“While the victim introduced himself as a senior police officer, the suspect, believed to be under the influence of drugs, turned aggressive and fought the policeman,” he said in a statement.

A scuffle ensued and the victim had to use minimal force to arrest the suspect.

“As a result, the victim suffered a fractured bone in his right palm and also a bite to his right leg after he was bitten by the suspect,” said Muhamad Rizal.

He said after the suspect was detained, a check on the black crossbody bag the man was carrying revealed a transparent plastic packet containing lumps of crystal suspected to be methamphetamine with an estimated gross weight of 5.26 grams.

A urine test conducted on the suspect later was positive for drugs.

Muhamad Rizal said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and also under Section 325 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from performing their duties.

The suspect was brought to court today for remand.

The injured police officer was taken to Mukah Hospital for further observation and is reported to be in stable condition.