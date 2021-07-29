Six more localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 29): Two longhouses and two villages were among the six new localities placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement today revealed that Rumah Ajah anak Umkar, Sungai Serupai Baru; and Rumah Nibong anak Kerokoh, Sg Entajum both in Tatau have been placed under EMCO since July 28 until August 10.

Kampung Senari in Kuching will be placed under EMCO from July 30 till August 12, while Kampung Bunga Rampai in Bau to be placed under EMCO starting July 31 till August 13.

Rented rooms facility above a carwash in Bintulu has been placed under EMCO since July 27 till August 9 and a plantation workers’ living quarters at a Kompleks 2 Ladang Sg Mangga, Tersak and Tanjung Melano placed under EMCO starting July 30 till August 12.

Meanwhile, SDMC also declared the end of EMCO in six localities today.

They are Rh Jerah in Balai Sare, Sarikei; Rh Dennis in Sungai Klampai, Saratok; Rh Jangan in Nanga Gong Ulu, Senulau Budu, Saratok; Rh Kelabit in Engkalat, Betong; Kampung Tabuan Melayu in Kuching; and Rumah Belayong ak Buang in Kilometre 22 of the Bintulu-Tatau road, Bintulu.