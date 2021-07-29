T7 Global’s Bayan unit enters second construction milestone 

KUCHING: Energy solutions provider T7 Global Bhd’s (T7 Global) Bayan mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), which will be installed offshore Sarawak for the Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2 when completed in 2022, has officially entered its second construction milestone with the keel laying at a shipyard in Qingdao, China.

Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Petronas Carigali) is the contract owner of the MOPU for Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

T7 Global’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning as well as the operation and maintenance and decommissioning of the Bayan MOPU project.

A keel-laying ceremony was held at the shipyard in Qingdao today to commemorate this occasion.

Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani, Chairman of T7 Global said the keel laying ceremony marked one of the significant milestones of the construction phase of Bayan’s MOPU with a collective weight of approximately 10,000 tonnes.

“We are pleased to note our progress in executing this project as it substantiates our decision to expand into the offshore mobile production facility market,” he said in a statement.

“We look forward to successfully completing this project whilst boosting our efforts and simultaneously intensifying our presence in the energy sector.

“We are positive that all our efforts and initiatives that have been set in place would lead to more opportunities for the Group to secure new contracts of similar nature on a global scale. We anticipate our foray into this market to be a significant contributor to T7 Global’s earnings in time to come,” he added.

The Bayan MOPU, a newbuild in Malaysian waters, has a gas processing capacity of up to 120 MMSCF/D. The MOPU will enable Petronas Carigali to boost its gas production from the Bayan field.

T7 Global had in January 2021 secured a 10-year contract from Petronas Carigali for the leasing, operation and maintenance of a MOPU for Phase 2 of the Bayan Gas Redevelopment project.