Two more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (July 29): Two more commercial premises in Sarawak have been added into the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the system to 262.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today, the premises were Farley Sibu Sdn Bhd in Sibu and Farley KS Sdn Bhd in Kota Samarahan.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.