22 more Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty-two more localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including six in Tawau — Bandar Sabindo, Kg Rancangan Sg Tongkang, Taman Kukusan, Batu 2 Lrg Habib Abdul Rahman Jln Apas, PPR Sri Semarak and Taman Berjaya.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in a media statement on Friday also said five localities in Keningau – Kampung Bariawa Laut, Kampung Baitah, Kampung Panagatan Ulu, Kampung Kota Ayangan and Rumah Kongsi Jutaya Lingkudau – will be under EMCO starting August 1.

In Kudat, three areas will be also on lockdown for 14 days until August 14 namely Kampung Seri Aman, Taman Orkid and Kampung Damaran.

Other localities to be placed under EMCO are Kampung Lupak Meluas Darat, Kampung Sundang Laut and Flat Taman Sejati in Sandakan; Taman Sempelang and Kampung Sembulan Tengah and Lama here, Kampung Tempasuk 1 Kota Belud, Kampung Tengah Padang Putatan and Kampung Babagon Penampang.

Hishammuddin also said that EMCO in Kampung Siansai Dundau, Kota Belud that is supposed to be lifted on Saturday, was extended for another two weeks, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, EMCO in four localities will be lifted on July 31 — PPR Taman Ehsan Kudat, Kampung Naruntung Pitas, Kampung Pinalobuh Bukid Kota Belud and Sawit KLK Lungmanis factory and quarters in Lahad Datu.