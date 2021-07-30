40% of Papar population vaccinated

PAPAR: About 40 percent of Papar’s 167,300 population have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Papar district officer Hadzlan Jablee said that in order to achieve herd immunity in the district, the district office is committed to implementing programmes under the Covid-19 Immunisation Tasks Force (CITF) together with the Health Ministry and the Sabah Four-Wheel Drive Association.

“In addition to the CITF outreach programme according to each state legislative assembly constituency, we are also targeting rural areas.

“In the near future, we will be carrying out outreach programme at Kampung Bisuong Kaiduan which has a population of about 500 people together with the Health Ministry and the association,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hadzlan added that since the villagers of Kg Bisuong Kaiduan face difficulties traveling to the vaccination centres or PPV, the Papar district office plans to bring contributions in the form of rice and other essential items donated by several associations.

He was accompanied by the district assistant officer (administration) Jainuddin Jumat and UPPM for Kawang constituency, Rosli Ibrahim when monitoring the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach programme for Kawang district held at SMK Pengalat near here yesterday.

Hadzlan expressed his confidence on reaching the 80 percent vaccination target for the district through the programme which has been carried out for the last two days.

“The programme today involved 1,800 people from Kg Pengalat Kecil and Kg Bundusan.

“For only today, we are confident of reaching the target of 1,000 people being vaccinated daily because 300 villagers have already received their vaccine at the state capital and some, at other districts.

“Even at 11am, nearly 600 people have turned up to be vaccinated and we are targeting the same figure for tomorrow,” he said.

He added that to ensure the programmes reach the target in total, the Disaster Operation Control Centre for Papar had increased its announcement to encourage the public to be vaccinated at the locations set.

The CITF programme will also be carried out at Pantai Manis after Pengalat. The date and venue will be announced later, said Hadzlan.