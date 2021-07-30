Asajaya becomes Sarawak’s latest Covid-19 red zone district, Kapit reverts to orange zone

KUCHING (July 30): Asajaya District has been classified as red zone today after recording 52 local Covid-19 transmissions over the last two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Despite so, Kapit District has reverted to orange zone from red today, making the number of red zone districts in Sarawak unchanged at 17.

“Kapit is now back to orange zone after 34 local transmission cases were reported from there over the last two weeks, but Kabong has been declared an orange zone from yellow, since this district recorded 24 local transmissions over the last two weeks.

“This brought the number of orange zones districts to five,” added the committee.

SDMC also revealed that Marudi and Matu districts have reverted to green zones from yellow after no local transmissions were reported from there over the last two weeks.

It said this brought the number of Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak to five.

Lawas and Daro, meanwhile, have been declared as yellow zones after each reporting one local transmission case over the last two weeks.

Betong, which reported a total of 18 local transmissions over the last two weeks, have reverted to a yellow from orange, SDMC added.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.