Baru: Untenable for PM and Cabinet to remain in power

KUCHING (July 29): It is untenable for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to remain in Putrajaya after what happened in Parliament this week, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

He alleged that the Prime Minister and, by collective responsibility, the Cabinet, have committed a serious offence by insulting and defying Yang di-Pertuan Agong in revoking the Emergency Ordinances without debating them in Parliament, as promised to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to Baru, by their actions and omissions, Muhyiddin and his Cabinet have failed in their oaths to uphold and protect the Federal Constitution.

He claimed that by extension, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Cabinet members are equally guilty, adding that no conscientious and honourable MPs should align themselves with this kind of government.

“The law minister (Takiyuddin Hassan) and the Prime Minister in the context of the week’s events had intentionally misled Parliament and the whole country.

“Yesterday will go down in history as the day when the Agong, for the first time, issued a statement strongly rebuking a sitting Prime Minister.

“Never before has a Prime Minister, a law minister and the Attorney-General intentionally gone against the wishes of the Agong, as occurred this week in Parliament, when it had been expressly intimated to them by the Agong in their audience with him that the Emergency Ordinances should be debated in Parliament and consequently voted upon,” Baru said in a statement today.

He claimed the honourable thing for the Prime Minister and his whole Cabinet to do now is to resign.

Otherwise, he said it is hard to imagine how the Prime Minister can face Sultan Abdullah every Wednesday morning during his audience with the King.

“It is even more difficult to fathom the Prime Minister’s intention when reading the statement issued by his office yesterday evening.

“It appears that the Prime Minister is refuting what the Agong had said. The question is this: is Tan Sri Mahiaddin Yassin actually saying that the Agong was not telling the truth?

“The Agong has absolutely no reason not to tell the truth,” he added.