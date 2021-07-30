Batu Kitang road closure necessary to avoid Covid-19 spread — Rep

KUCHING (July 30): The closure of a section of Jalan Batu Kitang, which leads to Kampung Bumbok, is necessary to avoid the spread of Covid-19, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

According to him, there are many links to Kampung Bumbok other than the one from Jalan Batu Kitang – road users can also access the village via Jalan Stephen Yong and also from Mile 7 traffic light intersection.

“Yes, we have to close Jalan Batu Kitang and yes, we acknowledge that this is causing problems to many commuters – but, it is better to be safe than sorry,” said Lo in a press conference via Zoom, conducted after chairing the first councillors meeting at Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) yesterday.

Lo, who is also MPP chairman, was responding to a statement made by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman’s special assistant Michael Kong, who said the closure of the main road from Jalan Batu Kitang leading to Mile 7 traffic light junction had caused much inconvenience to many motorists and residents living in the area.

At the same time, Kong also highlighted the inconvenience to the villagers of Kampung Bumbok, which is currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

In this respect, Lo explained the main reason why Jalan Batu Kitang had to be closed was because to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Kampung Bumbok is virtually nearby almost all villages in and around the (Batu Kitang) area.

“The village links up to Jalan Batu Kitang Lama, and also to many residential areas there including Kampung Tematu, which has just finished its lockdown – it is just a walking distance from Kampung Bumbok.

“And there are also Kampung Batu Kitang Lama, and opposite it is Batu Kitang Jaya and another agro-community there.

“For his (Kong’s) information, we had just witnessed a lockdown over Kampung Haji Baki.

“Let us be reminded that in MPP jurisdiction alone, there are up to nine areas under lockdown so far, including Telaga Air.

“Let us be reminded that more than 90 per cent of residents in Kampung Bumbok have had their second-dose vaccination, and yet the village recorded seven positive cases the day before yesterday (Wednesday), 17 cases yesterday (Wednesday), and I have yet to find out how many cases we have today (yesterday).

“This how serious the situation is, so the only practical thing to do is to block Jalan Batu Kitang. If we don’t take drastic action to block the junctions to Jalan Stephen Yong and Kampung Bumbok, then we’re taking a big risk of allowing the spread of Covid-19 to the whole of Kuching,” he said, adding that he had gone to the ground to monitor the situation.

He reminded Kong about what had happened to Sarawak recently when the whole state was under lockdown.

“Can we afford another lockdown? Businesses are already suffering, people are suffering.

“The inconvenience that we’re experiencing at Jalan Batu Kitang is only temporary; the main concern is that we must be strict about this.”

Lo also reminded Kong: “Go down to Kampung Bumbok and Jalan Batu Kitang, take a look at the situation, and ask yourself. Do not take opportunities to gain cheap publicity.”