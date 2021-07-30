China’s Wang, Huang win badminton mixed doubles gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (July 30): China’s second-seeded Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping beat their compatriots, world No. 1 Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, 2-1 in the badminton mixed doubles final at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

Each pair won a 21-17 game before Wang and Huang held their nerves to win the decider 21-19 for their first Olympic gold, Xinhua reported.

In the semifinals staged on Thursday, Wang and Huang ousted home favourites Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino from Japan 2-1, while Zheng and Huang defeated Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China, 2-0.

In the earlier bronze medal match the same day, Yuta and Arisa beat Tang and Tse 21-17, 23-21 to get the bronze. – Bernama