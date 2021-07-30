CMS hq under sanitisation after staff test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (July 30): Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) has confirmed that one of its employees at its headquarters at Wisma Mahmud here has tested positive for Covid-19 on July 23.

It said in a statement that the employee, who is currently receiving medical treatment and have been quarantined, is a non-operational staff, who had last visited the office premises on July 16.

CMS said it immediately instructed all staff and tenants who had been in office at any time between July 16 to 26 to undergo tests for Covid-19 and that they had been advised to observe home quarantine pending outcome of the tests.

“All the tests came back negative, except for one staff whose results were deemed inconclusive, and needed a second swab test.

“The staff is under quarantine as a precautionary measure even though the second test results have come back negative,” it said.

In light of this, CMS has commenced a thorough sanitisation of all the floors in the office building and other common facilities at the building in accordance with safety and health guidelines.

“We wish to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and external partners are of utmost importance to us, and that we have implemented various standard operating procedures (SOP) to help curb the spread of this virus.

“(This includes) the registering of employees and visitors’ temperature checks before being allowed entry to any of Cahya Mata Sarawak’s premises, enforcing the usage of face masks for everyone within the Company’s premises, placement of markers for physical distancing, and the provision of hand sanitisers at various locations,” it added.