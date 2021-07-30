Court acquits man accused of outraging modesty of female cop, trespassing into CID office

KUCHING (July 30): The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday acquitted a local man accused of outraging the modesty of a female police officer and trespassing into the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) office at the Kuching District Police Headquarters (IPD) on Feb 22, 2019.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi said the prosecution had failed to meet all the essential elements for all charges and in this regard, the court had ordered for the accused to be released and acquitted.

“After examining all the evidence, conducting thorough assessment, and hearing all prosecution witnesses and submissions from both parties, the court has found that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case,” said the magistrate during the proceedings.

The accused, Azlan Aris Fadzillah Mohd Taha, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code for the first charge, Section 509 of the same Code for the second charge, and Section 447 of the same Code for the third charge.

Under the first two charges, Azlan Aris is said to have outraged the modesty of a female police personnel with the rank of assistant superintendent (ASP) and verbally insulted her using profane words.

Under the third charge, he is alleged to have illegally entered the CID Office of IPD Kuching.

Azlan Aris was represented by a lawyer from Azmi & Co Advocates.