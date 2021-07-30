Covid-19: 450 new cases, no deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak continues to record three-digit number of new Covid-19 cases today at 450, with Kuching contributing the most, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement today said 191 of the new cases were from Kuching, followed by Samarahan with 50 cases, and Serian (36).

“Bintulu recorded 27 cases, Simunjan (26), Saratok (25), Sibu (20), Asajaya (17), and Tatau (13),” the committee added.

Some 15 out of 24 districts only recorded single-digit cases; with Miri and Lundu recorded nine cases respectively; Kabong with six cases; Bau (5), Kapit and Tebedu each recorded three cases and Julau (2).

Sarikei, Meradong, Betong, lawas, Daro, Belaga, Subis and Pakan districts each recorded one case respectively.

Out of the new cases today, 297 involved individuals of close contact with positive Covid-19 cases with 45 of them exhibiting symptoms; 67 from active clusters with 10 symptomatic; 41 from screening of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 42 from other screenings at health facilities where one exhibiting symptoms; and three involving individuals returning from other states in Malaysia, with one each from Labuan, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

No fatalities are recorded today.

Meanwhile, 158 cases that have recovered and discharged from the hospitals today, out of which 69 were from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its PKRC; Unimas PKRC (25); Serian PKRC (13); Sibu Hospital and its PKRC (12); Miri Hospital and its PKRC (12); Betong PKRC (11); Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC (6); Sarikei Hospital (4); Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (3); Mukah Hospital (2); and Sri Aman Hospital (1).

This brought cumulative number of recoveries and discharged cases to 70,119 or 91.97 per cent of the total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

The number of active cases in Sarawak to date is at 5,492.