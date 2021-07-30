Covid-19 lockdowns to affect Trienekens’ waste collection services over next two weeks

KUCHING (July 30): Over 30 per cent of Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd’s manpower in the municipal waste collection team has been affected by quarantine orders and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) due to Covid-19.

The company said such reduced manpower would thereby affect waste collection services under three local authorities namely Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) over the next two weeks.

“In view of the affected waste collection services, Trienekens would be placing RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) containers at designated areas to facilitate household waste disposal from the public.

“Although waste collection services in most areas may experience delays, the company assures the public that it would work tirelessly to quickly address these issues,” said Trienekens in a statement issued yesterday.

In this regard, Trienekens Logistics and Services Department manager Mason Barau remarked: “We are doing all we can to provide the best possible service to the public in this extremely difficult circumstances and where we are not able to service a collection area as scheduled, we aim to clear the waste as soon as possible.”

He believed that Trienekens’ waste collection services would recover within two to three weeks as its staff members would be gradually released from quarantine and upon the lifting of the EMCO.

He appealed to the community to extend a helping hand by reducing their waste generation wherever and whenever possible, utilising the RoRo containers provided and also to ensure that all their waste would be tightly packed to avoid spillage.

The RoRo containers would be available for public use in these areas: Muara Tebas Bin Centre, Lorong Cahaya Aman 2, Taman Puteri, Taman Semariang Aman (Opposite Cahaya Permai junction), Lorong C, Kampung Tunku (near the hall), Jalan Temenggong Haji Gobil (behind Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue station) and Lorong 6 Boulevard, Metro City, as well as in MPP areas (Lorong 7, Jalan Belatok, Taman Malihah).

The list of areas affected can be viewed on www.trienekens.com.my/listofareasaffected.

For more information, call Trienekens hotline 082-612 300 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays; send emails to [email protected], or contact the company’s mobile app, Trienekens Customer Care.