Covid-19: New cases in Sarawak drop to 450 today

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak recorded 450 new Covid-19 cases today, a significant drop from the 582 cases reported yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s figure put the state in 12th place among the country’s states and territories reporting new cases and brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to 76,243.

Nationwide, 16,840 cases were recorded today — the fourth highest new daily infections.

With the new cases, Malaysia’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases edges ever closer to the two million mark at 1,095,486.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained at the top of the list with 6,092 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,114), Kedah (1,281), Johor (1,104), Negeri Sembilan (1,079), and Sabah (1,066).

Other states and territories recording three-digit new cases today were Perak (810), Penang (689), Kelantan (656), Melaka (581), Pahang (540), Terengganu (258), and Putrajaya (100).

Also reporting new cases were Perlis (13) and Labuan (7).