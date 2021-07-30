DAP Sarawak calls for localised Emergency to delay polls

KUCHING (July 30): The State Democratic Action Party (DAP) is calling for a localised Emergency Ordinance (EO) for Sarawak to delay holding the 12th state election in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Chong Chieng Jen said if the Emergency, which is scheduled to end on Sunday, is not extended, the next state election must be called within 60 days from Aug 1.

The Stampin MP said no Malaysian should forget how the Sabah state election last year led to a wave of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“From the perspective of Sarawak, localised EO for Sarawak must be extended to avoid holding an election within 60 days from Aug 1. The Sabah election should serve as a painful lesson for all Malaysians,” he told The Borneo Post from Kuala Lumpur today.

Chong stressed that only the EO would enable Sarawak to put off holding the 12th state election.

“Otherwise, the government would be unconstitutional,” he said.

Yesterday, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women’s chief Kho Teck Wan had called on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to grant a special extension to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that the 12th state election could be held at a later date.

She said the special extension should enable the current state government to continue functioning until the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is under control.

The current term of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), which was supposed to expire on June 6, remains in effect due to the EO declared by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The national state of Emergency, which came into effect early this year to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, is expected to end on Sunday.