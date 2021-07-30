Dr Adham: Daily vaccination exceeds 500,000 doses for four consecutive days, new record yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): Daily Covid-19 vaccinations reached over 500,000 doses for the past four consecutive days, with 556,404 doses administered yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba tweeted an infographic showing the number of vaccine doses administered yesterday was the highest since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was launched last Feb 24.

He said of the total doses administered yesterday, 343,530 were for the first dose and 212,874 were for the second dose recipients.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), via Twitter, said that cumulatively, a total of 19,502,452 doses have been administered in the country as of yesterday. — Bernama

