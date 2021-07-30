Dr Sim: 96 Covid-19 cases in Kuching yesterday were fully vaccinated

KUCHING (July 30): A total of 96 Covid-19 cases reported by the Kuching Division Health Office yesterday involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said these cases were part of the total 362 infections reported by the office yesterday.

“While 96 of these cases have been fully vaccinated, 54 others have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, and 26 others have not been vaccinated,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

According to Dr Sim, 112 of the cases were linked to family clusters, 30 cases connected to social clusters, and 31 cases to workplace clusters.

He said 174 cases were spread over 92 locations across Kuching and as such more areas were expected to be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“Of the total, Kampung Seratau alone reported 68 cases and were linked to the Kampung Seratau Cluster, followed by Kampung Senari (9), Kampung Haji Baki (8), Kampung Bumbok (6), Kampung Lintang (6), Kampung Temedak (6), Jalan Chawan (6), and Banjaran Serapi Matang (6).

“Other locations that each reported five cases (each) were Jalan Batu Kawah, Kampung Brang Temurang, Kampung Telaga Air, Kampung Bunuk, and Lorong Cahaya Damai; as well as reporting four cases each — Kampung Bintawa Ulu, Kampung Astana Lot, Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Taman Malihah Jaya, and Taman Putri.

“Other locations that each reported three cases were Kem Penrissen; Kampung Kudei Baru; Kampung Siol Kandis; Kampung Goebilt; Highfield, Batu Kawah; Kampung Sinar Budi Baru; Kampung Jaya Bakti; Taman Yen Yen, Jalan Matang; and Lorong Teruntum,” he said.

Dr Sim said 53 cases of the total 87 infections reported by the Samarahan Division Health Office were linked to active case detection (ACD) for the EMCO at Sungai Mangga Hostel.

“A total of 33 cases were close contacts to the previous positive cases and two other cases linked to the Sentosa Cluster,” he said.

In Serian, he said 16 cases of the total 52 infections reported by the Health Office there were linked to an ACD.

“Of the total, 25 cases involved close contact tracing and 10 other cases were symptomatic,” he added.

Yesterday, Sarawak reported an increase in Covid-19 cases at 582 compared to Wednesday’s 464 cases.

This brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 75,793.