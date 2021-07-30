Employers responsible for worksite safety – Niosh chairman

KUCHING (July 30): Employers have the responsibility to identify the hazard and risks, and take preventive measures at worksites to ensure the safety of their workers, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

He added that cooperation between the employers, workers, main contractors and sub-contractors serve as the main key in accident prevention.

Ugak pointed out that the employers should ensure their workers are well-trained and competent in conducting any type of work, adding that it is crucial for the employees to employ competent safety personnel to assist in the management and supervision of activities in the construction site.

“The Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994, the Factories and Machineries Act 1967 and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Act 1994 have also explained the duties and responsibilities of employers, employees and contractors with regards to the occupational safety and health,” he said in a statement today.

Ugak was referring to the incident that that occurred at the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) construction site at Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang on July 29, where the scaffolding collapsed, leading to the injuries of several workers and the death one.

“This incident should be taken seriously by all quarters especially the owners and developers, whether they are conducting the construction site, repairing or upgrading works,” he said.

Following the incident, the contractor has issued a stop work order (SWO) to stop all construction activities with immediate effect.

In response, Ugak said Niosh welcomes the move to halt all construction activities at the accident site.

“Further detailed investigations is done by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) to identify the cause of the incident. Strict and comprehensive action must be taken so that the same incident does not happen again.

“Niosh hopes that punishment to those responsible must be taken to serve as a reminder to all parties concerned,” he added.