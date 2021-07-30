Firefighters turn python hunters in Miri

MIRI (July 30): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel here turned python hunters last night, when they were called to houses in two separate locations to remove the uninvited guests.

Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said three personnel from the Miri Central fire station were deployed to a house at Jalan Jee Foh 6, located 6km from the station, after receiving a call at 7.29pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found a four-foot python under the complainant’s car.

“The firefighters managed to catch the python by using snake tongs before releasing it into its natural habitat away from the residential area,” he said.

The operation later ended at 7.48pm.

Another Bomba team comprising three personnel from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to Kampung Masjid Sepupok in Niah after receiving a call from a male complainant at 10.31pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found a python in a clump of pandan plants behind the complainant’s house,” said Law.

The firefighters managed to capture the reptile using snake tongs before releasing it back into its natural habitat.

They returned to their station at 10.58pm.