IGP assures Malaysians country’s security and public order in check

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): The police have assured Malaysians that the country’s security and public order is under control.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said there should not be cause for unnecessary alarm as the Armed Forces will ensure that national security remains at a safe level as well as increase monitoring to ensure the wellbeing of the people is maintained.

“The public are also advised to always adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been put in place by the National Security Council (NSC) while going about their daily routine to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The IGP’s statement comes on the heels of a rare royal rebuke from Istana Negara in response to de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s announcement on Monday that the Emergency Ordinances were revoked on July 21.

The Palace said the decision was made without the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The King announced a state of Emergency in January after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

As the intended revocation date of August 1 drew closer, however, the country has seen Covid-19 infections hit the 17,000 mark, the highest since the start of the pandemic. — Malay Mail