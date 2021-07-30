Internet services still poor in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Indian Association president Taren Sunil Manoharan yesterday reiterated that telecommunications companies (telcos) are duty-bound to improve their services to their customers.

Referring to his previous appeal in May this year for telcos to improve their services, Taren Sunil insisted that he has not experienced any improvement in telco services and internet connections remain unreliable and unstable.

“Telcos must live up to the promises as published in their advertisements. Customers are paying for those services but are shortchanged with poor and unreliable services,” he claimed.

Pointing to his own experience, Taren Sunil revealed that he has subscribed to a 300 mbps internet package but is quite often getting anything from 1kb/s to 7kb/s.

“Such poor reception is disruptive and annoying, especially when my children want to access the online classes provided by the government. I am sure many other parents will agree with me on this,” he said.

He again asked the government’s telecommunication watchdog section to check on the telcos to ensure that they are providing customers with the services promised and paid for.

“I have seen from news reports that telcos have been raking in big profits during this Covid-19 pandemic period when many people have to work from home. We have no problem with that as long as they deliver what they have promised to their customers,” he said.

Taren Sunil pointed out that cellular phone lines and internet connections are particularly bad in Sabah as proven by numerous incidences whereby students had to climb up to hill tops to get access to decent internet reception.

“We hope that the relevant government ministries and agencies will strictly enforce all existing laws that hold telcos accountable to providing decent services promised to their customers,” he concluded.