Jalan Bako teen arrested in connection with illegal online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (July 30): Police arrested a 17-year-old girl for allegedly selling illegal online gambling top-ups at a premises in Kuching City Mall around 12.45pm yesterday (July 29).

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said police also seized a handphone and RM40 from the suspect.

“During police interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime,” said Aidil.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He also revealed that the suspect from Jalan Bako did not have a past criminal record.

Separately, a 23-year-old man was arrested at a coffee shop in Moyan Square, Jalan Batu Kawah-Tondong at 5.52pm yesterday for the same offence.

Police seized a handphone and RM134 during the arrest.

“A piece of paper, containing the log in details and passwords for the gambling websites, was also found on the suspect, who lives at Jalan Matang,” added Aidil.

The case is also being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.