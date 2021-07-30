Johor state assembly ready to meet on Aug 12

JOHOR BARU (July 30): The Johor State Legislative Assembly is ready to convene on August 12 as commanded by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on June 23, said Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said various measures were being taken to prepare for the meeting, including requiring all the 56 state assemblymen to undergo Covid-19 screening three days before the session starts.

“Apart from this, all government employees and media personnel who will be involved in the proceedings of this sitting will also undergo the same test on Aug 9 at Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri,” he said when met here today.

Suhaizan said he believed the meeting would focus on the people’s problems and recovery measures to bring the state out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The main issue now is Covid-19 following a rise in new cases, so I think Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad will spell out efforts to solve the people’s problems in Johor, apart from focusing on the recovery efforts.

“First, in terms of the impact on livelihoods or people’s financial situation; second, in terms of (disease) control, vaccination and the like,” he added.

Asked on his expectations of the meeting, Suhaizan said he was confident that it would be conducted in a smooth and orderly manner although the elected representatives might have differing views on the subjects under discussion. — Bernama