King, Queen thank King Salman of Saudi Arabia over medical contribution

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their appreciation to the King of Saudi Arabia King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud for the medical contribution to help Malaysia deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their Majesties also expressed appreciation to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Salman Al Saud and the country’s Foreign Minister Faisal Farhan Al Saud for the contribution.

“This contribution clearly proves the friendship and good relations that have been long established between the governments and the people of both countries.

“Hopefully, the donation of vaccines and medical equipment will help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic and bolster the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK),” read the post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

On July 25, King Salman directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to urgently support Malaysia with medical supplies to help deal with the pandemic.

The donation includes one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 4.5 million units of medical equipment worth USD5 million, which arrived in Malaysia via two Saudia Airlines flights, yesterday and today.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed appreciation to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein over the cooperation between the Malaysian and Saudi Arabian governments on the matter.

They also thanked the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan.

Meanwhile, Their Majesties called on the people to pray that the country remains protected and safe from all troubles and disasters and that the Covid-19 pandemic could be contained as soon as possible. – Bernama