Make it a must for workers to have Covid vaccination, O&G industry told

MIRI (July 30): The Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) is calling on the oil and gas (O&G) industry to use its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) policy to make it compulsory for all employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, MDMC said the industry plays crucial roles in boosting the economy not only in Miri Division but the whole of Sarawak as well.

“Therefore, MDMC would like to urge all employees related to the oil and gas sectors such as onshore, offshore, day-trippers, non-day trippers, sign on, sign off, off-duty as well as those under quarantine, to immediately receive their vaccine.

“For those being quarantined at Offshore Transit Centre (OTC), platforms or vessels and have not received appointment for the vaccination, please make your appointment with Lutong Oil & Gas Industry Vaccination Centre (PPVIN) here,” said the committee.

It added that Sarawak has entered the second phase of the National Recovery Plan and the exit strategies outlined by the government included compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for all manpower in the O&G industry.

Meanwhile, members of the public in Miri aged 18 years old and above including those turning 18 this year (born in 2003) who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccination can walk-in to any of the three public vaccination centres (PPV) here between 9am and 5pm.

The PPVs are Eastwood Valley PPV, Curtin University PPV and Dato Lee Teck Fook PPV at Riam Road Secondary School.

For more information, contact MDMC via WhatsApp at 011-59284348 or 011-59424290 (text only) or call either 085-322229, 085-322410, 085-322382 or 085-322127.