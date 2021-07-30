Man crashes through barricade at EMCO area

KOTA KINABALU: The police are looking for a man who crashed his car through a barricade at an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Taman Teluk Likas here.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the personnel on duty stopped a white Perodua Alza car at the security post of Taman Teluk Likas about 11.33am on July 28. He suddenly reversed and crashed into a Myvi car before driving through the barbed wires and accelerating towards Jalan Kuala Laut, said Mohd Zaidi in a statement.

He added that no injuries were reported among the personnel and the Myvi driver.

An Ops Kesan is underway to trace the suspect and the vehicle.

“Efforts are being made to find the car at workshops and at Ops Covid-19 roadblocks.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for actions that may cause fatalities.

“It is also investigated under the Police Act, Section 26(2) for not complying with the signals given by a police officer to stop at a roadblock,” he said.

For ramming the Myvi, the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Zaidi also appealed to the public to come forward if they have information or call the investigating officer, Inspector Zulfairie bin Ismail at

0132-2618487 or 088-529222.