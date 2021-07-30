Masing calls on M’sians to await Agong’s official announcement on Emergency

KUCHING (July 30): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing today called on Malaysians to await an official announcement from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether the Emergency would be lifted on Sunday (Aug 1) or extended.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said he would rather hold his comments on the subject and let Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah make an official statement in due time.

“We have to wait till Aug 1 whether the Agong will extend the Emergency in Malaysia,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Last night, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement that the state’s ruling coalition fully supported the country’s system of constitutional monarchy.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said political stability is vital as Malaysia is striving for economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said there is a need to focus on ensuring the success of the National Recovery Plan for the sake of the people’s well-being and health as well as economic recovery.

Nanta’s statement was issued after the King said he was “deeply saddened” by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances had been revoked.

The Agong added that the minister’s remarks had confused Parliament, and that the announcement was “not accurate”.

The King’s statement was met with calls for Takiyuddin’s resignation as well as for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as prime minister.