Ministry: S’wak in discussions with Aussie conglomerate on large-scale green hydrogen project

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak is in discussions with an Australian conglomerate on a potential large-scale green hydrogen project in the state, said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

In a statement today, the ministry said its minister Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan had a virtual meeting yesterday with the Australian conglomerate on the project.

“Sarawak possesses many comparative advantages to support the development of such green hydrogen industry, including our huge river resources that generate hydropower,” said the ministry.

“Development of green hydrogen as an environmentally sustainable industry is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.”

The ministry said PCDS 2030 would focus on strategic sectors to leapfrog Sarawak towards a high-income economy by the year 2030.

“Sarawak welcomes such investment as it is capable of creating many economic and social benefits to the state,” added the ministry.

Among those attending the virtual meeting in Sarawak were Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, ministry assistant ministers Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.