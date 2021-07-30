Nine new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak today registered nine new Covid-19 clusters, where seven were community clusters and two workplace clusters, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Out of the nine new clusters, the Tanjung Tuang Cluster in Samarahan registered the most number of Covid-19 cases to date with 84 individuals including the index case out of 553 individuals involving villagers in Tanjung Tuang which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have been tested positive, and four of them were new cases today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said one of the workplace clusters, Melikin Cluster in Serian, recorded a total of 46 positive cases including the index case, seven of which were new cases today.

“This workplace cluster involves a palm oil estate at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman, Melikin in Serian. A total of 157 individuals have been swab tested, of which, 103 results came back negative,” said SDMC.

The other workplace cluster, Kinda KM18 Cluster in Tatau, recorded 10 positive cases which were new today out of 85 individuals screened, while the rest were still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC said the Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau recorded a total of 35 positive cases, one of which was a new case.

The cluster involved four households in a village in Banjaran Serapi, Matang in Bau district.

“While 96 individuals have been swab tested under this cluster, 39 have been found negative for Covid-19 and 22 others are awaiting test results.”

SDMC said the Kampung Paon Rimu Cluster in Serian recorded a total of 21 positive cases, three of which were new cases.

It added that a total of 62 individuals had been swab tested under this cluster, 32 of these cases tested negative and nine others are awaiting test results.

The committee said the Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster in Serian recorded 28 positive cases, nine of them new.

The cluster involves a couple of households in a village located in Siburan, Serian.

“A total of 64 individuals have been swab tested, with 24 cases tested negative and 12 others await test results.”

SDMC said the Peligong Cluster in Saratok recorded a total of 27 positive cases, 23 of which were new cases.

The cluster involves a longhouse in Peligong Sebetan in Saratok which has been under EMCO.

“A total of 163 individuals have been swab tested, 134 of them tested negative and two individuals are awaiting test results.”

SDMC said the Kerina Cluster in Serian, which involves several households in Kampung Cina, Kampung Kemayau and Kampung Riih Daso in Serian, recorded 15 positive cases.

It added that four individuals were tested negative while four others awaiting test results.

The committee said the Sungai Sangan Cluster in Tatau had seven positive cases, six of which were new cases.

The cluster involves a longhouse in Jalan Sangan, Tatau which has been put under EMCO.

“A total of 50 individuals have been swab tested under this cluster, 43 of them are still awaiting test results,” said SDMC.

All the positive cases for each of these new clusters were inclusive of their respective index cases.