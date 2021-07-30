PM Muhyiddin congratulates Agong on his 62nd birthday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the 62nd birthday of the Sultan of Pahang today.

The prime minister conveyed his birthday felicitations to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, through a poster that was uploaded on Facebook and Twitter with the caption “Daulat Tuanku”.

Via the poster, Muhyiddin congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah, Sultan and Ruler of Pahang Darul Makmur as well as all territories under the state’s jurisdiction.

“May Allah bless Your Majesty’s people-oriented reign,” the prime minister said. — Bernama