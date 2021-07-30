Rh Ngadan folk find septuagenarian who got lost at farm

MIRI (July 30): A woman in her 70s, who was reported missing from Rumah Ngadan, Jalan Kampung Iran in Suai, Niah near here yesterday (July 29), was found safe by villagers last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said Temah Abdullah was reported missing at 8.45pm when she failed to return home after going to her farm in the afternoon.

Bravo team comprising six personnel from Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer II Peter Ngumbang was deployed to the scene, located 19km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by the victim’s family that the victim had gone out to the farm area around their house alone at about 1pm.

“The victim, believed to had lost her way in the farm, was said to have not returned home after 7pm,” Law said in a statement.

After receiving information from the victim’s grandson, the firefighters conducted a search operation at 9.15pm, together with the villagers, around the farm area usually visited by the victim, which is about 1km from her house.

However, the operation was postponed at 10.30pm due to safety reasons and the Bomba team returned to the station, said Law.

“After the Bomba team arrived back at the station at 10.57pm, the victim’s grandson came to the station saying the victim was found safe at 10.45pm by the villagers, who were at the end of the farm area which had not been inspected by the Bomba team and the villagers during the search operation,” he added.