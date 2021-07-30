RMC moves its Covid-19 vaccination programme back to centre Saturday

SIBU (July 30): Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) will be moving its Covid-19 vaccination programme back to its centre at Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai from Sibu Civic Centre starting tomorrow (July 31).

RMC General Manager Anne Lau in a statement today also said RMC will be administering second doses only from the August 2.

She said recipients will be getting appointment notifications via their MySejahtera app.

Meanwhile, Lau said 87 per cent of Sibu’s population have received their first vaccine dose while 60 per cent have completed their second dose.

“We’ve vaccinated about 35,000 people in the past six weeks, and about 40,000 in total since we started our vaccination programme. It’s been a huge effort on everyone’s part, and it’s incredible to be able to be a part of something I had initially thought was almost impossible.

“I would like to especially thank our volunteers, who have worked tirelessly during this time, it would not have been possible without you,” she said.

Lau also thanked everyone who had sent in encouraging messages and thoughtful donations of food and drinks to the vaccination team.

“Despite these difficult times, we have been overwhelmed by the incredible acts of kindness people have extended to the vaccination team; it has been a privilege to be a part of this vaccination program and watching the community come together to allow this vaccination effort to run smoothly and efficiently,” she said.