Sabah companies can buy vaccines

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is now allowing private companies and the industrial sector in the state to buy their own vaccines to inoculate their workers.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said the government had deliberated on the matter and given the green light to these groups to procure their own vaccine supply.

“They can purchase Pfizer, Sinovac and Astrazeneca vaccines and carry out the immunisation programme at their premises which will be turned into temporary vaccination centres,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The Sabah Health Department will assist to manage private clinics to implement the programme at their premises or plantations,” he added.