Sabah’s Covid-19 cases breach 1,000 mark

KOTA KINABALU: After many weeks recording three-digit daily figure, the number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah hit four digits on July 30, with 1,066 – the highest this year.

Meanwhile, two new clusters were recorded namely Kluster Batu Dua in Tawau and and Kluster Jln Gunsapau involving Ranau and Kota Marudu districts.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on Friday said close contact screening contributed the most — 60 per cent with 640 cases.

“Kota Kinabalu alone had 125 cases of Covid-19 from close contact screening.

“Meanwhile, symptomatic screening recorded 157 cases and the existing clusters contributed 141 cases,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily numbers with 206, followed by Tawau 171, Beaufort 87, Penampang 82, Tuaran 79, Keningau 77, Beluran 64, Sipitang 43, Sandakan 42, Kalabakan 36, Tenom 28, Kota Belud 23, Putatan 20, Ranau 19, Papar 17, Tongod 16, Kudat 15, Kunak 11, Kinabatangan 9, Lahad Datu 7, Kota Marudu 5, Kuala Penyu 5, Semporna 3 and Tambunan 1.

Three districts recorded zero cases namely Telupid, Nabawan and Pitas.