Senior civil servant, businessman charged with submitting false claim

SEREMBAN (July 30): A senior government officer and a businessman were charged in the Sessions Court here, today with submitting a false claim of RM15,000, five years ago.

Putrajaya Community Development Department (Kemas) Policy and Strategic Planning Division assistant director Haslin Abdul Razak, 46, and Mohd Irwan Redzuan Abdullah, 44, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Madihah Harullah.

According to the facts of the case, Haslin, who was at that time the Negeri Sembilan/Melaka Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director and Mohd Irwan were charged with submitting a false claim of RM15,000 to supply food and drinks in conjunction with a friendly gathering of the Jakoa director with the Orang Asli residents of Bukit Payong, Alor Gajah, Melaka, which was not implemented.

They were charged with committing the offence at the Negeri Sembilan/Melaka Jakoa office at Wisma Persekutuan, Jalan Datuk Abdul Kadir, here, on Dec 6, 2016.

The charge, framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the offence committed or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Madihah allowed bail at RM7,000 in one surety for each of the accused and ordered them to report to the MACC Seremban Office every month.

The court set September 24 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali while Haslin was represented by lawyer Marisa Regina Mohd Aris Rizal and Mohd Irwan was unrepresented. – Bernama